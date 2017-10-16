The ALCS returns to New York, where the Yankees are undefeated this postseason

The Yankees have two constants from the 2017 postseason that should give them confidence down 2-0 to the Astros in the ALCS. The first is that the Yankees are undefeated at home this postseason, as they won the AL Wild Card game against the Twins and both home games against Cleveland. The second is that New York has won every must-win game of these playoffs: the aforementioned three games, as well as Game 5 in Cleveland.

The first of those items matters on Monday, as the Yankees and Astros have shifted the ALCS to New York for the next three games. And don't take the above paragraph to mean we expect the Yankees to win just because they're playing in front of a crowd that supports them. It's just, when down 2-0 and in a postseason series that'll max out at seven games, it's thoughts like these that help fans and players stay optimistic.

Say Hey, Baseball Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. Subscribe to our daily MLB newsletter and let us do the heavy lifting for you each morning to find the things you need to see.

If the series moves to New York and the Yankees pick up a win to bring the series to 2-1, then the Yankees don't have to test whether they're capable of winning every must-win game on their October schedule. If they lose Monday, well, the focus will shift very quickly to "We've already done this three times this month, what's a few more more?"

The Astros, meanwhile, have a chance to go up 3-0, putting them one win from their first World Series since 2005 and their first ever as the representative of the American League. CC Sabathia, who helped the Yankees to victory in Game 5 of the ALDS, will take the mound for New York, while the Astros turn to Charlie Morton, who, in case you missed it, now throws in the mid-90s and can strike out tons of batters. This game is crucial for both sides, but with two more games at home and five more chances to win just two, it's a little less crucial for the Astros.

Justin Turner came up to bat in the bottom of the ninth with a chance to walk it off for the Dodgers, and on the anniversary of Kirk Gibson's game-winning World Series walkoff, no less. Turner belted a three-run shot , and the Dodgers went up 2-0 in the NLCS .

, and the Dodgers . John Lackey, pitching on consecutive days for the first time in his career, gave up the game-winning blast to Turner in the ninth. He was in because Joe Maddon's bullpen thinking is stuck in the past — he wanted to save Wade Davis for a save opportunity —but also because the Cubs just don't have the bullpen depth that the Dodgers and other postseason teams do.

that the Dodgers and other postseason teams do. The Dodgers' season was saved by ... Kenley Jansen's wedding? Let Eric Stephen explain .

. Umpires are having fun goofing off during the 2017 postseason. I give all credit to Yasiel Puig, who is just loving life this October. It's clearly rubbing off on the umps.