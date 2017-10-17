Yankees even ALCS with comeback win over Astros in Game 4

After a shocking comeback win in Game 4 of the ALCS, the Yankees have still not lost at home in this postseason. It was their key to beating the Indians in the ALDS, and it may very well be the key to them beating the Astros and going to the World Series, if that ends up happening.

For most of the game, both teams were locked in a scoreless tie thanks to solid pitching by starters Lance McCullers and Sonny Gray. The former pitched six innings, letting up two hits and a run, and striking out three with only two walks. The only run he allowed was Aaron Judge’s monster home run shot.

The latter had an outing that was a tad shorter, going five innings and letting up one hit and two runs. He struck out four and walked one.

But it was in relief where most of the runs were scored.

The Astros scored three in the top of the sixth inning alone, with David Robertson on the mound. With the bases loaded, Yulieski Gurriel doubled to bring Josh Reddick, George Springer, and Jose Altuve home for the first runs of the game. There was a chance Altuve would be thrown out at the plate since he pushed a little too much for the extra base, but the Yankees went with a cutoff throw instead of trying for the out at home plate.

In the next inning, Brian McCann hit a 2-0 pitch to second, where it looked like Starlin Castro would have an easy play on the ball. Instead, Castro committed a hilarious error by fumbling it and kicking the ball into the outfield, which allowed Marwin Gonzalez to score to make the game 4-0.

With that type of lead, and only two innings to go, you’d think the Astros had a pitching staff commanding enough to keep things under control and seal the win.

NOPE.

In the seventh inning, Aaron Judge destroyed a baseball to make it a 4-1 game, which was still fine for the Astros. He’s liable to do that from time to time. There’s still a three run lead to hang on to there.

Before the inning was out though the Yankees had brought Didi Gregorius across the plate thanks to a Gary Sanchez sacrifice fly, and the previous 4-0 lead was cut in half.

The eighth inning was really where things fell apart for the Astros. Todd Frazier got things started by singling to left field, which was followed by a Chase Headley single that — thanks to a throw to try to nab Frazier at third — put both runners in scoring position. Brett Gardner grounded out to second base but it brought Frazier home, and just like that, the lead was down to a run for the Astros.

That final grasp of a lead didn’t last long, though, as in the very next at-bat Judge doubled to left field that (thanks to some interference by a grabby, leaning fan) didn’t get back to the infield in time to make a play at the plate to get Jacoby Ellsbury (running for Headley) out. Tie game.

At that point in the game, anybody who watched the Yankees play at home this postseason could see the writing on the wall. The momentum was there, and this thing was all but over.

Gregorius got on base, and then both he and Judge were brought home by a Sanchez double to right field. All four runs, from 4-2 to 6-2, were let up by Astros reliever Kevin Giles. Not the best night for Giles.

The Astros finally got out of the inning, but went three-up, three-down to Aroldis Chapman in the top of the ninth — two of those outs being strikeouts.

The series is now tied at 2-all and will be a best-of-three series from here on out. The Yankees have only one more game at home, but if they can keep this snowball rolling the Astros should be a little worried.

