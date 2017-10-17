Aaron Judge, who had already hit one home run in the ALCS in the form of a lead-extending, three-run shot in Game 3, absolutely destroyed a young and innocent baseball in Game 4. He took an 85 mph curveball and said GOODBYE BASEBALL, SEE YOU NEVER.

This home run was a little more anticlimactic in this moment compared to Monday’s mash, as it only cut the Yankees’ deficit from four runs to three, but it was still a towering, awesome dinger. No matter how many times he’s destroyed a pitch like this, it doesn’t get old to watch.

Just look at how far this goes and the velocity with which it gets there. It’s one of the most certain “wow” moments baseball has right now — just watching this very tall, very strong man hit dingers.

ALL RISE. Aaron Judge with a HUGE homer for the @Yankees to cut the Astros lead to 4-1. https://t.co/oY4mau3b7r — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 17, 2017

Statcast pegged its speed at 111.6 mph, which would make it the hardest home run of the entire postseason. As they note, it’s not at all shocking that Aaron Judge would be the person to set that standard in these playoffs.

It’s estimated to have traveled nearly 430 feet, and while there have been longer home runs this year that’s nothing to scoff at. Who could have predicted a man the size of an oak tree would be able to hit balls like that with such ease?

As the Yankees attempt to make a comeback in this game, down 4-2 in the top of the seventh, Judge’s dinger might end up being the difference they needed. Sometimes stringing runs together with bloops and dribblers is the only thing you can do to get back in the game, but having Aaron Judge step to the plate and get you an easy run on the board is also very helpful.