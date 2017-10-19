The Los Angeles Dodgers take their second chance to clinch their first trip to the World Series in 29 years, battling the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night at Wrigley Field (8 p.m. ET, TBS).

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for the Dodgers, looking to continue the Los Angeles run of good pitching in this series. The Cubs have been held to seven runs in four games, all scored on home runs — five solo shots and a two-run home run.

Kershaw allowed two runs in five innings in Game 1 against the Cubs, as did Jose Quintana for Chicago. Both got no-decisions.

The Cubs are 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position during the series, led by the Dodgers 3-1.

The Dodgers had a chance at a sweep on Wednesday night, but Jake Arrieta pitched into the seventh and Wade Davis recorded a six-out, 48-pitch save to close out the Cubs’ 3-2 win to stay alive.

NLCS Game 5 time, TV and streaming info

Teams: Cubs (92-70) at Dodgers (104-58)

: 8:08 p.m. Location : Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Dodgers vs. Cubs news & notes

Joe Maddon was ejected in Game 4 for the second time in this series, arguing a foul tip call on a third strike to Curtis Granderson. Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com has more:

That’s when Joe Maddon lost it. The Cubs’ manager stormed out of the home dugout to launch a lively tirade in which he unsuccessfully urged the umps to watch the slow-motion replay of the swing that was playing on repeat on the gigantic video board above the left-field bleachers. Maddon didn’t get the call changed, but he did become the first skipper to be ejected twice in the same postseason series, having already been tossed from Game 1 of the NLCS presented by Camping World for arguing a play at the plate that umpires overturned via replay. “If Granderson hits the next pitch out, I might come running out of the clubhouse in my jockstrap,” Maddon said afterward. “That was really that bad.”