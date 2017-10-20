Astros vs. Yankees ALCS Game 6 lineups

The Houston Astros have scored two or fewer runs in four of the five games of the American League Championship Series, and look to get their offense back on track in Game 6 against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Houston has scored just nine runs as a team in five games so far, which is shocking after the Astros scored 896 runs during the regular season to lead baseball by a wide margin.

The entire offense has shared in the blame for the most part. Here is the Astros’ Game 6 lineup, with their ALCS performance to date:

George Springer, CF: 2-for-18 (.111), 3 walks

Josh Reddick, RF: 0-for-17 (.000), walk

Jose Altuve, 2B: 5-for-18 (.278), 3 walks

Carlos Correa, SS: 5-for-19 (.263), 3 doubles, HR

Yuli Gurriel, 1B: 4-for-17 (.235), 3 doubles

Alex Bregman, 3B: 2-for-17 (.118), 2 walks

Marwin Gonzalez, LF: 2-for-15 (.133), double, walk

Evan Gattis, DH: 0-for-4 (.000), walk

Brian McCann, C: 0-for-10 (.000), walk

That’s a combined 20-for-136 (.147) so far in the ALCS for the starting nine.

“I’ve tried to forget all those at-bats, they don’t do us any good tonight,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “But I think obviously the adjustment that we’re going to have to make is pretty obvious, we need to stay in the strike zone. It’s a tough pitcher tonight to do that against because he’s got electrifying stuff.”

That pitcher with electrifying stuff for the Yankees is Luis Severino, getting the start in Game 6. Here is the lineup that will support him on Friday night:

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Gary Sanchez, C

Greg Bird, 1B

Starlin Castro, 2B

Aaron Hicks, CF

Todd Frazier, 3B

Chase Headley, DH