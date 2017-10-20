Enjoy Todd Frazier pathetically swinging at a beautiful Justin Verlander pitch

Justin Verlander has been dealing for the majority of American League Championsip Series Game 6. His pitches have been moving better than a salsa dancer’s hips. He’s looked great, and if you are concerned that he wasn’t pitching well you should be reassured by the sheer amount of times that FS1’s cameras cut away to an ecstatic Kate Upton cheering after a great strikeout.

But there was one strikeout that was better than all the rest (he had eight through the sixth inning), and if you are watching the game live then you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Todd Frazier’s third-strike swing.

Justin Verlander threw a pitch so truly magnificent, so dirty in its execution, that he made Todd Frazier look like a Little Leaguer who’s not all that into playing baseball because he didn’t get the popsicle he asked for earlier. See for yourself.

Justin Verlander just isn't fair. https://t.co/hieAmLBtwu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2017

Now, if you’re a Yankees fan that’s not a great video for you. But for pretty much every other baseball fan on the planet that is a magnificent swing to witness. He’s not even close to having the proper timing to hit the ball.

Frazier puts forth such minimal effort, has such complete disinterest in even trying to hit what Verlander is delivering, that it’s like watching the baseball version of your coworker try to put together an IKEA bed while debilitatingly hungover.

Even without the baseball consequences of this strikeout, and any Yankees hatred you may have, it’s just really, really funny.

this feels like a metaphor for my life pic.twitter.com/V2lWXnneZM — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) October 21, 2017

Todd Frazier, buddy. As much joy as this half-assed “swing” brings me, some advice. Maybe next time when Verlander throws a ball that makes you want to curl up and die rather than even try to hit it, maybe just do nothing.

That’s the safest thing. The only thing that insures people will be talking about Verlander’s skills and not your nationally televised embarrassment.

Do nothing.