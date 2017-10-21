Aaron Judge makes another great catch at the wall to steal a home run from the Astros

Aaron Judge continues to show off what he can do as a very tall person.

He did it back in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Indians, and again to take away an extra base hit against the Astros in Game 3 of this ALCS.

On Saturday night, he did it again against the Astros with a hopping catch at the wall to steal a home run from Yuli Gurriel.

I won’t call it a jumping catch or a leaping catch because he’s so tall he didn’t have to do either. But it’s an impressive catch anyway.

Aaron Judge with one of the greatest catches you'll ever see. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/1GGcVdDWDY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 22, 2017

The low wall in Minute Maid Park’s right field makes it look a little less magnificent than Judge’s previous big catches, but it’s still cool. Especially because he dramatically fell to the dirt after making it, whether that was embellishment or not.

And as with any good catch at the wall, there’s a fan in the background whose expression is hilarious. Welcome to that list of people, New York Salad Holding Guy.