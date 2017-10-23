 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Astros vs. Dodgers is the first World Series between 100-win teams in 47 years

This is the 11th postseason series and eighth World Series between two teams with 100 wins.

By Eric Stephen
2017 World Series Previews - Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The 2017 World Series is here, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will feature a matchup between two 100-win teams in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1970.

The Dodgers won 104 games, the most by any MLB team in 13 years, and finished three games ahead of the Astros, with 101 victories. The Cleveland Indians, who lost to the New York Yankees in the ALDS, won 102 games, making this a prolific year for top-tier teams, just the sixth season in MLB history with three teams winning 100 games.

The last time any postseason series featured a pair of 100-win teams was 1977 in the American League Championship Series, with the 100-win New York Yankees beating the 102-win Kansas City Royals in five games, the second of three straight ALCS battles between George Brett, Thurman Munson, and the gang.

But the last time a World Series featured two 100-win teams was the 1970 Fall Classic, when Earl Weaver’s Baltimore Orioles won 108 games and a championship, beating the 102-win Cincinnati Reds in October. Those Orioles were in the middle of a three-year run during which they won 318 games and had two more 100-win showdowns — losing to the 100-win Miracle Mets in the 1969 World Series and beating the 101-win Oakland Athletics in the 1971 ALCS.

In all, there have been 10 previous postseason matchups between 100-win teams, including seven times in the World Series. The first was in 1910, when the Philadelphia A’s (102-48) beat the Chicago Cubs (104-50).

In these series, the team with the best record has won six of 10 times (60%).

Postseason series with two 100-win teams

Year Series Winning team Record Losing team Record
1910 World Series Philadelphia Athletics 102-48 Chicago Cubs 104-50
1912 World Series Boston Red Sox 105-47 New York Giants 103-48
1931 World Series St. Louis Cardinals 101-53 Philadelphia Athletics 107-45
1941 World Series New York Yankees 101-53 Brooklyn Dodgers 100-54
1942 World Series St. Louis Cardinals 106-48 New York Yankees 103-51
1969 World Series New York Mets 100-62 Baltimore Orioles 109-53
1970 World Series Baltimore Orioles 108-54 Cincinnati Reds 102-60
1971 ALCS Baltimore Orioles 101-57 Oakland Athletics 101-60
1976 NLCS Cincinnati Reds 102-60 Philadelphia Phillies 101-61
1977 ALCS New York Yankees 100-62 Kansas City Royals 102-60

