The 2017 World Series is (finally) here

The 2017 World Series was set over the weekend, we had a couple of nights to sleep on that knowledge, and now it's here. The Astros take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles in Game 1 on Tuesday, with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET, and then Dallas Keuchel vs. Clayton Kershaw.

It's a matchup of two 100-win teams, which is a rarity: It's the first such World Series since 1970. It used to happen more often when the postseason was just the World Series, but as the 100-win Indians can tell you from recent experience, the expanded October model doesn't always let things get that far.

If you're the betting type, the Dodgers are favored over the Astros, but that shouldn't be a surprise. They won more games, their closer isn't an occasional question mark, they have home-field advantage, and they took down the defending champion Cubs in five LCS games compared to Houston's seven-game victory over the Yankees.

This isn't the first postseason meeting between the Dodgers and Astros, though it is the first World Series between the two. Los Angeles and Houston met in the NLDS 36 years ago, and True Blue LA took readers down that particular memory lane. Houston switching to the AL in 2013 has allowed for this oddity of former NL divisional opponents meeting in the Fall Classic.

Coincidentally, that 1981 matchup — which Los Angeles won — resulted in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series: the Astros just defeated New York to get here. Maybe teams should switch around more often so we have more weirdness like this to discuss in future World Series.

Agree or disagree with that side note, it's time for Game 1. Who ya got?