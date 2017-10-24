Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 1 lineups

The World Series is getting underway soon, with Game 1 kicking off at Dodger Stadium shortly after 5 o’clock local time. Both teams deserve to be in the series, since they made it this far and all, but one team got to the final stage of this season with a little more efficiency in games played and fewer issues on offense.

That team, of course, is the Dodgers, who beat the Cubs in just five games to advance. Their lineup is pretty standard compared to previous lineups they’ve put forth this postseason, except for the fact that Corey Seager is batting sixth in his return to the roster after dealing with back issues.

Dave Roberts says that Seager will be back batting second in Game 2 against Justin Verlander, but that as he works back into things he’ll be lower in the lineup than usual to start off.

The full Dodgers lineup is as follows.

Chris Taylor, CF

Justin Turner, 3B

Cody Bellinger, 1B

Yasiel Puig, RF

Enrique Hernandez, LF

Corey Seager, SS

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Austin Barnes, C

Clayton Kershaw, P

The Astros, the top-scoring team in the league this season, had some difficulties putting runs on the board against Yankees pitching, and things aren’t going to get much easier against the Dodgers’ rotation.

They’re going with the following lineup as they start off away for Game 1.

George Springer, CF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Brian McCann, C

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Josh Reddick, RF

Dallas Keuchel, P

Neither team has lost at home yet this postseason. Will either of these lineups mean that’s going to change in the first game of the Fall Classic?

