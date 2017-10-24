Jackie Robinson’s family threw out the first pitch for Game 1 of the World Series

Jackie Robinson’s family threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium in advance of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night.

With the Los Angeles heat over 100 degrees at the start of the game, the crowds were already in their seats for the emotional ceremonial start. Members of the late Jackie Robinson’s family that participated included widow Rachel, 95 years old and the founder of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, as well as his children Sharon and David.

Robinson died on Oct. 24, 1972 at the age of 53, after suffering a heart attack in his home, little more than a week after he threw out the first pitch in Game 2 of that fall’s World Series between the Reds and the A’s in Cincinnati — 25 years after he broke the color barrier.

Today marks exactly 45 years since his death, adding even more of a bittersweet feeling to the pregame ceremony.

The Dodgers have made six World Series after his death (1974, 1977, 1978, 1981, 1988, and this year) and won two (1981 and 1988). Robinson is offered in a myriad of ways by MLB and other foundations each year, including the annual “Jackie Robinson Day” around the league.