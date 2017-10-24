The 2017 World Series has its irresistible force paradox: Jose Altuve vs. Clayton Kershaw.

Altuve, the Houston Astros’ dynamic right-handed hitter, is the American League’s irresistible force at the plate and on the base paths. The 27-year-old is a three-time batting champ who has raked at a .400 clip in this postseason with five homers.

Kershaw, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ left-handed ace, is the National League’s immovable object on the mound. The 29-year-old is a three-time Cy Young winner who has gone 2-0 in this postseason with 16 strikeouts in 17 1⁄ 3 innings across three starts.

"He hits everything pretty well," Kershaw told reporters on Monday. "I think that he's super aggressive. But at the same time he hits a lot of different pitches. It's not a guy that just hits fastballs well or just hits breaking ball well. He does everything pretty evenly throughout the board."

The pair will begin a potentially protracted series of confrontations in the top of the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. A day before they renew acquaintances, Kershaw offered some insight into his approach against Altuve.

"Just a matter of execution with him,” Kershaw added. “You're just trying to mix up spots, pitches, locations, don't give him any predictable counts, predictable pitches. He's a tough out. I think he's one of the toughest outs in the game. You just can't give in to him."

These All-Stars have faced off 15 times previously: Altuve has gone 6-for-15 against Kershaw, with four doubles.