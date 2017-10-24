 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Clayton Kershaw explained his approach against Jose Altuve before World Series Game 1

The Dodgers’ ace talked about facing the Astros’ dynamo ahead of Game 1 of the 2017 World Series.

By Chris Greenberg
/ new
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers workout Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 World Series has its irresistible force paradox: Jose Altuve vs. Clayton Kershaw.

Altuve, the Houston Astros’ dynamic right-handed hitter, is the American League’s irresistible force at the plate and on the base paths. The 27-year-old is a three-time batting champ who has raked at a .400 clip in this postseason with five homers.

Kershaw, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ left-handed ace, is the National League’s immovable object on the mound. The 29-year-old is a three-time Cy Young winner who has gone 2-0 in this postseason with 16 strikeouts in 17 13 innings across three starts.

"He hits everything pretty well," Kershaw told reporters on Monday. "I think that he's super aggressive. But at the same time he hits a lot of different pitches. It's not a guy that just hits fastballs well or just hits breaking ball well. He does everything pretty evenly throughout the board."

The pair will begin a potentially protracted series of confrontations in the top of the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. A day before they renew acquaintances, Kershaw offered some insight into his approach against Altuve.

"Just a matter of execution with him,” Kershaw added. “You're just trying to mix up spots, pitches, locations, don't give him any predictable counts, predictable pitches. He's a tough out. I think he's one of the toughest outs in the game. You just can't give in to him."

These All-Stars have faced off 15 times previously: Altuve has gone 6-for-15 against Kershaw, with four doubles.

Next Up In MLB