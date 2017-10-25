LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to extend their World Series lead against the Houston Astros in Game 2 Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Fox), but will face a tough test as they try to remain undefeated at home in the 2017 postseason.

Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Astros, looking for his 10th straight win since getting acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31. Verlander has a 1.23 ERA with Houston, including the postseason, and won the ALCS MVP award thanks to 21 strikeouts in 16 innings of one-run ball in his two starts against the New York Yankees.

“Every game is sort of a must win. I wanted to get out of here with a sweep, and now that’s not going to happen,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch. “Verlander, he’s one of our best, if not our best the last couple of months as he’s been as an Astro. So we’ll certainly ride him out.”

Verlander faces a Dodgers team that he beat just two months again while with the Tigers, a 6-1 victory on Aug. 20 in Detroit that saw the right-hander strike out nine in eight innings, allowing only a run on two hits. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in that start.

“Verlander is going to be throwing 95 to 98, 99, and he’s really found that slider, and he’s got the breaking ball to change off that,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I like our guys, too. It’s going to be a great series.”

The Dodgers are 5-0 at Dodger Stadium this postseason and 8-1 overall. Home teams this October are 24-8 (.750).

World Series Game 2 time, TV and streaming info

Teams : Astros (101-61) at Dodgers (104-58)

: Astros (101-61) at Dodgers (104-58) Series : Los Angeles leads, 1-0

: Los Angeles leads, 1-0 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET First pitch : 8:09 p.m. ET

: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles TV : Fox

: Fox Streaming : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Announcers: Joe Buck, John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal

Dodgers vs. Astros news & notes

Justin Turner hit a two-run home run that not only provided the go-ahead runs in the Dodgers’ Game 1 win on Tuesday, but also set a pair of franchise records along the way:

“He really took a great swing,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Gosh, JT has had so many big hits for us this year.” Turner this postseason is 13-for-35 (.371/.476/.714) with six walks and four home runs, driving in 14 runs, surpassing Dusty Baker’s franchise record of 13 RBI in one postseason, set in 1977. “JT’s been picking us up all year. Another big hit for him,” catcher Austin Barnes said. “He’s our guy.” In his postseason career, all with the Dodgers, Turner is a .362/.473/.648 hitter with 26 RBI in 27 games. He matched Duke Snider for the most RBI in Dodgers franchise history. Snider drove in his runs in 36 games, all in the World Series.

Third baseman Alex Bregman homered for the Astros’ only run in Game 1:

He might not have had the star power of Jose Altuve or Carlos Beltran heading into these playoffs, but his name recognition has been growing steadily all season and especially in these playoffs as he contributes in big moments for a team that has needed them every few games. Back in 2015 when he was drafted with the second-overall pick by the Astros, Bregman said he was “ready to get to work.” That’s what any draftee would say, any kid right out of college with a head on his shoulders who just got drafted to play baseball professionally and make a good impression on a media call. Around the same time, he also said "That's all I ever want to do is focus on baseball. I'm ready to go rip” according to Mark Berman of FOX Houston. Again, that’s what anybody smart would say in that situation. He was ready for what was next.

How short is Jose Altuve, really? A very serious investigation