Magic Johnson stopped by FOX’s World Series pregame show and David Ortiz grilled him about LeBron to the Lakers

FOX’s baseball pregame and postgame broadcasts during these playoffs have been great — with major baseball stars like Keith Hernandez, David Ortiz, Frank Thomas, and Alex Rodriguez all contributing and making it one of the most entertaining baseball shows on TV right now.

What we’re suggesting is, Magic Johnson should maybe join them?

He stopped by the pregame panel at Dodger Stadium to hang out with the crew and joke around a bit, and it was a fun appearance even before David Ortiz asked him a very important question.

"What's it gonna take to bring Lebron to the Lakers?"- @davidortiz to @MagicJohnson https://t.co/EuBcsytScc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2017

After laughing his head off, Magic answered the question as professionally as he could — and presumably kept within all PR guidelines that he’s been given when it comes to the question of bringing LeBron James to the Lakers when he’s a free agent next summer.

More than just his ability to deal with David Ortiz’s humorous questions though, Magic seemed to fit right in on the panel and goofed around the same as the others.

If he ever wants to take a break from being the Lakers’ president of basketball operations and a part owner of the Dodgers, this might be the perfect third job for him. Just think about it Magic, it could be so much fun.