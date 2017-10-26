Astros beat Dodgers in LA to win first World Series game in franchise history

The Dodgers lost their first game at home this postseason, and the World Series is tied at one game apiece after a dinger-filled game in Los Angeles.

It was a tight one, going to the 11th inning with home run after home run changing the score every few minutes, but Houston came out on top in the end.

Before this game, the Dodgers were 98-0 when leading in the eighth inning this season. That streak is now snapped.

Just like in Game 1, the Astros and Dodgers were tied at one-all going into the sixth inning. Chris Taylor drew a two-out walk from the Astros’ starter (last night Dallas Keuchel, tonight Justin Verlander), and the batter right after him (last night Justin Turner, tonight Corey Seager) hit a two-run home run shot to put the Dodgers up 3-1.

The only difference in Game 2 was that the Astros had the lead first, thanks to an Alex Bregman single that brought Josh Reddick home in the third inning. The other early run for the Dodgers was courtesy of a Joc Pederson home run in the fifth inning.

Neither starter made it past the sixth inning, but they both pitched admirably — if not absolutely perfectly.

Justin Verlander, on the other hand, went six innings and gave up three runs off of two home runs — his only hits allowed of the night. He struck out five and walked two before Will Harris took over and pitched a hitless seventh inning.

Rich Hill, who has only faced one batter three times in one game this season, was once again taken out after he had faced the Astros’ lineup twice. He was done after four innings, having given up one run off of three hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Kenta Maeda pitched 1 1⁄ 3 innings of one-hit baseball, and then the Dodgers bullpen looked to have things under control ... until it didn’t. Tony Watson and Ross Stripling both made scoreless appearances, but Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen gave up runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

That means that their bullpen’s scoreless streak is over. Jansen entered the game in the eighth to make a six-out save, and made it to the ninth before allowing a game-tying home run from Marwin Gonzalez.

In the 10th inning, the Dodgers went with Josh Fields to try to keep it tied, and the opposite happened. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back solo home runs to make the game 5-3 going into the bottom of the tenth.

Even then it wasn’t quite over, though, as Yasiel Puig hit a home run of his own, off Ken Giles, to get the Dodgers back within one run at 5-4. Kiké Hernandez singled Logan Forsythe in from first — after he had drawn a tough walk — to tie the game yet again.

In the top of the 11th, George Springer broke out of his semi-slump in the series with a two-run home run off Brandon McCarthy (LA’s last man in the bullpen, at that point) to bring Cameron Maybin home and put the Astros up 7-5. Charlie Culberson — who was only in the game because of a double switch — hit a home run to get the Dodgers back into it (AGAIN) at 7-6, but it wouldn’t be enough in the end.

After a Chris Devenski/Yasiel Puig battle at the plate that was nine pitches long and ended in a strike out, it was over. The Astros had won their first World Series game in franchise history.

The series now goes back to Houston for Game 3, where the Astros have also not yet lost a postseason game. If they somehow sweep the Dodgers in Texas they could win the World Series on their own field and not have to come back to LA at all.

Game 3 will be Friday, same time and same channel, and something tells us this series won’t end that smoothly for either team.

Why the first World Series went to Game 8