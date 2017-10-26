Cameron Maybin stole a base in the World Series, so everybody gets free Taco Bell

Each year for the past ten seasons, Taco Bell has run a promotion wherein if a member of either team playing in the World Series steals a base during the series, America gets free tacos.

In those 10 seasons, the reward has only happened five times. Now, that number is six.

In the top of the 11th inning (yes, if you weren’t watching, this game was pretty wild) Cameron Maybin singled and then stole second for the Astros. As soon as he reached second without getting tagged out, America got the opportunity to pick up a free taco at Taco Bell.

Maybin celebrated on Twitter after the game.

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

Since the steal happened in the first two games of the Series, you can retrieve your free Doritos Locos Taco at T-Bell (as the kids call it, probably) on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

That could also be the day that the World Series ends if it makes it to a Game 7. So if that’s the case, pick up a taco on your way home and enjoy it while the Astros and Dodgers battle it out for Fall Classic supremacy.

Or, if it’s over by then, enjoy your taco while you do whatever you do once baseball season is over.