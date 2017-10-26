Dallas Keuchel believes MLB's baseballs are juiced (and he doesn't care)

The Astros won Game 2 of the World Series thanks to a flurry of dingers that we've literally never seen before in extra innings. Not just in the World Series, but in MLB in general. Astros' ace Dallas Keuchel benefited from this, but that didn't stop him from sharing his thoughts on whether the ball is juiced.

“Obviously, the balls are juiced,’’ said Keuchel, who lost his voice in the celebration. “I think they’re juiced 100 percent. But it is what it is. I’m just glad we came out on top.’’ “There are really powerful guys in this league,’’ Keuchel said, “and they’re going to get theirs. But where you can tell a difference is the mid-range guy who’s hitting 20-plus home runs now." “That’s what Major League Baseball wants,’’ Keuchel said. “They want that exciting two home-run lead, and then they (the Dodgers) come back and hit another home run, and everybody’s still watching. That’s what they want. That’s what they’re getting.’’

Where's the lie? MLB commissioner Rob Manfred talked up how fans love run scoring when he took over for Bud Selig, and then — poof — run scoring increased with the perfect counter to all the strikeouts: dingers. MLB denies the baseballs are any different, but multiple studies say otherwise.

Keuchel has the right idea, though. MLB wants the games to be more exciting, and they are. It's not like only one team per game gets to try to launch these balls into orbit. The playing field is even, no one is being cheated, so ... what's the issue?

There shouldn't be one, and thankfully, you don't hear much dissent to the likely change. This isn't the first time MLB has messed with baseballs in their history — the Dead Ball era didn't end on its own, and while the Steroid Era is known for, well, steroids, the baseballs were different then, too, and that helped increase offense. MLB has also lowered the mound to stop pitcher dominance before and increase run scoring: it's a constant back-and-forth, and right now, hitters are the ones ahead in this tug-of-war thanks to the balls.

The result? One of the best World Series games we've ever seen. It's hard to be upset about that.

Game 2 was a good, well-pitched World Series game. Then it had baseballs bouncing off of body parts, relievers who don't blow leads blowing leads, and a record number of extra innings dingers. This game had everything, and Grant Brisbee explains why that made it one of the best and wildest World Series games in years.

If you want to read highlights from the entire game, Wednesday night's live blog is packed full of them.

