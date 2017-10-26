Astros manager A.J. Hinch reportedly fought some people in a hotel bar after Game 1

The Astros are doing well in the World Series, having just come off a Game 2 win to tie the series and are entering a three-game stretch at home in Houston where they could (but feasibly won’t) finish off the series.

Winning one game and losing another isn’t the only thing the team did while in the City of Angels, though, as based on a TMZ report, Astros manager A.J. Hinch was involved in a fight at the team’s hotel bar on Tuesday night after Game 1.

According to TMZ, Hinch was having a couple of postgame drinks at the team’s hotel after Houston’s Game 1 loss, when some Dodgers fans walked in and started talking smack about the Astros. They did just lose a World Series game in enemy territory, so that’s to be expected. According to witnesses, via TMZ,

...Hinch "snapped" and unleashed on the other patrons -- cursing and yelling in the middle of the bar. One witness tells us the incident turned physical and cops were called to separate the two parties.

Based on those sources no report was filed after the fight, despite the cops being on the scene, and reports say both Hinch and the other scufflers walked away without further issues.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, though, things weren’t as bad as they were made out to be. His sources allege that the loud parties in question were being disrespectful to women in the bar and that Astros security actually called the cops.

Update: According to the LA Times’ Bill Shaikin, Hinch claims "There was no altercation. It's a shame I get asked about fabrications and nonsense." but that the Astros cut off the follow up question to that statement before he could comment on anything else.

MLB’s Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart reports that Hinch also said it was “ridiculous” and that “fabrications suck.”