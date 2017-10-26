MLB updates start times for remainder of World Series

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball on Thursday announced start times for the remainder of games in the World Series, changing the first pitch times to 8:20 p.m. ET beginning with Game 3 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are tied at 1-1 after the first two games at Dodger Stadium.
Previously, the start times were mostly at 8:09 p.m., with Game 5 scheduled for 8:16 p.m. and Game 7 at 8:10 p.m., but now will start slightly later. Partially because of the pregame first pitch ceremony on Wednesday in Los Angeles involving Vin Scully, the actual time of the first pitch was 8:17 p.m. PT, eight minutes later than scheduled.
The Fox television coverage for each game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET before each game except for Game 5, which will start at 8 p.m.
World Series schedule
|Game
|Date
|Location
|Time (ET) / Result
|TV
|Game
|Date
|Location
|Time (ET) / Result
|TV
|Game 1
|Tue, Oct 24
|Dodger Stadium
|Dodgers 3, Astros 1
|Game 2
|Wed, Oct 25
|Dodger Stadium
|Astros 7, Dodgers 6 (11 innings)
|Game 3
|Fri, Oct 27
|Minute Maid Park
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox
|Game 4
|Sat, Oct 28
|Minute Maid Park
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox
|Game 5
|Sun, Oct 29
|Minute Maid Park
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox
|Game 6*
|Tue, Oct 31
|Dodger Stadium
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox
|Game 7*
|Wed, Nov 1
|Dodger Stadium
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox
Loading comments...