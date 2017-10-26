MLB updates start times for remainder of World Series

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball on Thursday announced start times for the remainder of games in the World Series, changing the first pitch times to 8:20 p.m. ET beginning with Game 3 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are tied at 1-1 after the first two games at Dodger Stadium.

Previously, the start times were mostly at 8:09 p.m., with Game 5 scheduled for 8:16 p.m. and Game 7 at 8:10 p.m., but now will start slightly later. Partially because of the pregame first pitch ceremony on Wednesday in Los Angeles involving Vin Scully, the actual time of the first pitch was 8:17 p.m. PT, eight minutes later than scheduled.

The Fox television coverage for each game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET before each game except for Game 5, which will start at 8 p.m.

World Series schedule Game Date Location Time (ET) / Result TV Game Date Location Time (ET) / Result TV Game 1 Tue, Oct 24 Dodger Stadium Dodgers 3, Astros 1 Game 2 Wed, Oct 25 Dodger Stadium Astros 7, Dodgers 6 (11 innings) Game 3 Fri, Oct 27 Minute Maid Park 8:20 p.m. Fox Game 4 Sat, Oct 28 Minute Maid Park 8:20 p.m. Fox Game 5 Sun, Oct 29 Minute Maid Park 8:20 p.m. Fox Game 6* Tue, Oct 31 Dodger Stadium 8:20 p.m. Fox Game 7* Wed, Nov 1 Dodger Stadium 8:20 p.m. Fox

Why the first World Series went to Game 8