The World Series shifts to Houston for Game 3

Following Thursday's day off from the World Series, where we all got to recuperate in whatever way works best for us after the 11-inning dinger extravaganza that was Game 2, the Fall Classic returns on Friday night.

The series has shifted to Houston and is now, for all intents and purposes, a five-game event where the Astros have home-field advantage thanks to winning Game 2 in Los Angeles. The Dodgers can get it back in a hurry with a Game 3 (or Game 4 or Game 5) victory, of course — these things are pretty fluid. The Dodgers have to win at least one of those games to get the series back to LA anyway, so "not having home-field advantage" is kind of secondary to "win or you stop getting chances to."

Game 3's matchup is Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers, the latter of whom earned a four-inning save in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Yankees. On the Dodgers, Darvish has had moments where he's unhittable and ones where... well, he's the opposite. He's pretty familiar with the Astros, though, having faced this former AL West rival 14 times in his career already, and he has more than acquitted himself in those starts.

Of course, the old Astros aren't these Astros, even if a few of the names are the same. And a team that can get to Kenley Jansen, as Houston did in Game 2, can get to anyone.

The Astros haven't lost a home game during the postseason yet, as their only defeat against the Red Sox came at Fenway Park, and their three losses to the Yankees were all in New York. Don't get too excited about that tidbit, 'Stros fans: The Dodgers hadn't lost a home game during the postseason yet, either, and then the Astros handed them an extra-innings L on Wednesday.

That's why they play the games, you know. Hey, that should be a saying.

