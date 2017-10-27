Dodgers vs. Astros World Series Game 3 lineups

The lineups are in for Game 3, and designated hitters are in the mix now that the AL team is the home squad.

The Astros are putting out mostly the same lineup, with the exception of Evan Gattis in the seventh spot as the DH. Below, the lineup and how they’ve done in the series so far.

George Springer, CF (3 for 9, .333)

Alex Bregman, 3B (3 for 10, .300)

Jose Altuve, 2B (2 for 10, .200)

Carlos Correa, SS (3 for 9, .333)

Yuli Gurriel, 1B (1 for 7, .142)

Josh Reddick, RF (2 for 7, .285)

Evan Gattis, DH (1 for 1, .1000)

Marwin Gonzalez, LF (1 for 6, .166)

Brian McCann, C (0 for 8, .000)

Lance McCullers Jr. P

The Dodgers are going with Kiké Hernandez as their DH, and will play Forsythe at second rather than Game 2’s Chase Utley.

Chris Taylor, CF (1 for 6, .166)

Corey Seager SS (3 for 8, .375)

Justin Turner 3B (1 for 9, .111)

Cody Bellinger 1B (0 for 7, .000)

Yasiel Puig RF (1 for 8, .125)

Logan Forsythe 2B (0 for 2, .000)

Austin Barnes C (1 for 7, .142)

Joc Pederson LF (1 for 3, .333)

Kiké Hernandez, DH (2 for 5, .400)

Yu Darvish, P (N/A)

Both lineups have served their teams well so far (especially with the flurry of offense in Game 2) so it makes sense things would be mostly kept the same. How many home runs can they send out of Minute Maid Park during Game 3?

