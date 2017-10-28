Dodgers vs. Astros 2017 live stream: Time, TV channel, and how to watch World Series Game 4 online

The Houston Astros have a chance to take a commanding lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series with Game 4 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston (7:30 p.m. ET, Fox).

Houston’s offense has come to life in the last two games, especially after trailing by two runs with six outs remaining in Game 2, staring a possible 2-0 series deficit in the face. The Astros rallied to win that wild game on Wednesday in extra innings, then jumped all over Dodgers starter Yu Darvish, knocking him out in the second inning of Game 3.

The Astros have scored 11 runs in their last 12 innings, and for the series are hitting .266/.319/.495 as a team.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, are hitting just .161/.243/.376 through three games, including just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

“You look at the opportunities that we did have and pitchers seemed to go to their secondaries,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. “When we are at our best, or any offense is at their best, they stay disciplined in the strike zone, and right now we’re chasing a little bit more than we usually do.”

Alex Wood starts Game 4 for the Dodgers, facing Charlie Morton for the Astros.

World Series Game 4 time, TV and streaming info

Teams : Astros (101-61) vs. Dodgers (104-58)

: Astros (101-61) vs. Dodgers (104-58) Series : Houston leads, 2-1

: Houston leads, 2-1 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET First pitch : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Location : Minute Maid Park, Houston

: Minute Maid Park, Houston TV : Fox

: Fox Streaming : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Announcers: Joe Buck, John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal

Astros vs. Dodgers news & notes

Yuli Gurriel remains in the lineup for the Astros in Game 4, batting fifth and playing first base. He did receive a five-game suspension for his gesture during Game 3, but that will be served in 2018 instead of during the World Series:

Gurriel will not appeal the suspension. The MLB Players Association issued a statement: “After consultation with the Association, the Houston Astros and his individual representatives, Yuli Gurriel has decided that he will not appeal the discipline announced today by Major League Baseball. Mr. Gurriel and the Association will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Wood needs to turn around his second-half slide if the Dodgers are to even this series:

“Everyone [Saturday] is available, outside of Kenta,” Dave Roberts said. “And Alex is going to have to go deep.” Going deep has been an issue against Wood since the All-Star break, with a ground ball rate that has plummeted from 63.5% before the midsummer classic to 44.4% after the break. After allowing two home runs in 80⅔ innings before the break, Wood has allowed 16 home runs in 76⅓ innings after the break, including three home runs allowed in his Game 4 start in the NLCS.

