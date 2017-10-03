Yes, Jose Ramirez just became your new favorite MLB player

Welcome to the 2017 MLB postseason, baseball fans! You’ve spent 162 games with your favorite team, and now it’s time to watch the teams you haven’t paid much attention to. Who are these teams, and who are their best players? We can help.

Who is Jose Ramirez ?

The 24-year-old Jose Ramirez is the starting second baseman for the Cleveland Indians, although that’s a fairly recent development to end the discussion there. Last season, he played more third base and left field than second, and he’s technically played more games at third base this year. Because of the continued struggles and injuries of Jason Kipnis, though, Ramirez has spent his last 29 games at second.

The switch-hitter came into the season as a highly regarded utility player. He’s leaving it as an MVP candidate.

What did he do this year?

Dominated, mostly. He hit .318/.374/.583, with nearly 7 WAR and 56 freaking doubles. He almost tripled his home run total from last year, and his defense gets high marks with defensive metrics and the eyeball test.

Considering his relatively new presence on the baseball scene, the team he plays for, and his nondescript name, there are a lot of factors keeping him underrated. He needs a nickname. The Guillotine. There, fixed. He’s the Guillotine. Unless you think Dr. Guillotine makes it sound classier. I don’t know. I guess there’s time to workshop this.

How did the Indians acquire him?

He was signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic, but there’s a twist. He was signed when he was 17, a year after the best prospects usually sign, and he received only a $50,000 bonus. He wasn’t supposed to be this good.

Was he always supposed to be this good?

I just ... but the answer is no. The highest he ranked on Baseball America’s annual list of top-10 Indians prospects was ninth (2014), and he was put behind three other middle infielders. Francisco Lindor justified that, of course, but we’re still waiting on the debut of Dorssys Paulino and Ronny Rodriguez.

I’m not sure if Ramirez will have a better career than Lindor, but the fact that I can bring the topic up without getting a bratwurst thrown at my head is amazing.

tl;dr

The Indians might be the best team in baseball. They ended the season by winning 32 of their last 36 games, which isn’t something you can do unless you have the very best players. Ramirez qualifies. He made his first All-Star team this year. He’ll likely make several more. And if you’re going to watch just one (mostly) unsung hero in the 2017 postseason, it might as well be him.