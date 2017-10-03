The 2017 MLB playoffs are here, with 10 teams providing us several storylines to watch this October, from the wild card games all the way through the World Series.

We had three 100-win teams — the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, and Houston Astros — for just the sixth time in major league history and the first time since 2003.

There were a trio of great turnaround stories as well. The Minnesota Twins had the worst record in baseball in 2016 with 103 losses, but this year they’re in the postseason as the second American League Wild Card, the first team ever to make the playoffs one year after losing 100 games.

In the National League, the Arizona Diamondbacks rebounded from a 93-loss campaign to capture the top wild card spot with 93 wins in 2017. Arizona is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, while this is the Twins’ first postseason trip since 2010. The Colorado Rockies, winners of the second NL Wild Card spot, are back for the October dance for the first time since 2009 and just one season after an 87-loss campaign.

Teams

Cleveland Indians 102-60 (AL Central winners)

Houston Astros 101-61 (AL West winners)

Boston Red Sox 93-69 (AL East winners)

New York Yankees 91-71 (first AL Wild Card)

Minnesota Twins 85-77 (second AL Wild Card)

Los Angeles Dodgers 104-58 (NL West winners)

Washington Nationals 97-65 (NL East winners)

Chicago Cubs 92-70 (NL Central winners)

Arizona Diamondbacks 93-69 (first NL Wild Card)

Colorado Rockies 87-75 (second AL Wild Card)

Format

Each Wild Card Game is a single-elimination contest, held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 (American League) and Wednesday, Oct. 4 (National League), with the winners advancing to face the top seeds in each league.

The Division Series are all best-of-five affairs, with a 2-2-1 format. The League Championship Series are both best-of-seven series, with a 2-3-2 format, as is the World Series.

Bracket

Schedule

All times ET

*if necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 3

American League Wild Card Game: Yankees 8, Twins 4 (recap)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

National League Wild Card Game: Diamondbacks 11, Rockies 8 (recap)

Related 3 things that made the NL Wild Card game super fun

Thursday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Astros 8, Red Sox 2 (recap)

ALDS Game 1: Indians 4, Yankees 0 (recap)

Friday, Oct. 6

ALDS Game 2: Astros 8, Red Sox 2 (recap)

ALDS Game 2: Indians 9, Yankees 8, 13 innings (recap)

NLDS Game 1: Cubs 3, Nationals 0 (recap)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 5 (recap)

Saturday, Oct. 7

NLDS Game 2: Nationals 6, Cubs 3 (recap)

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 5 (recap)

Related Nationals tie NLDS with last minute home run heroics against Cubs

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 3: Red Sox 10, Astros 3 (recap)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 1, Indians 0 (recap)

Monday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 4: Astros 5, Red Sox 4 (recap)

NLDS Game 3: Cubs 2, Nationals 1 (recap)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 7, Indians 3 (recap)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1 (recap)

Tuesday, Oct. 10

NLDS Game 4: Nationals at Cubs — game postponed until Oct. 11

Related Stephen Strasburg will start Game 4 against the Cubs

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 4: Nationals 5, Cubs 0 (recap)

ALDS Game 5: Yankees 5, Indians 2 (recap)

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS Game 5: Cubs 9, Nationals 8 (recap)

Friday, Oct. 13

ALCS, Game 1: Astros 2, Yankees 1 (recap)

Saturday, Oct. 14

ALCS, Game 2: Astros 2, Yankees 1 (recap)

NLCS, Game 1: Dodgers 5, Cubs 2 (recap)

Sunday, Oct. 15

NLCS, Game 2: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1 (recap)

Monday, Oct. 16

ALCS, Game 3: Yankees 8, Astros 1 (recap)

Related Aaron Judge makes another spectacular postseason catch

Tuesday, Oct. 17

ALCS, Game 4: Yankees 6, Astros 4 (recap)

NLCS, Game 3: Dodgers 6, Cubs 1 (recap)

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ALCS, Game 5: Yankees 5, Astros 0 (recap)

NLCS, Game 4: Cubs 3, Dodgers 2 (recap)

Thursday, Oct. 19

NLCS, Game 5: Dodgers at Cubs, 8:08 p.m. (recap)

Friday, Oct. 20

ALCS, Game 6: Astros 7, Yankees 1 (recap)

Saturday, Oct. 21

ALCS, Game 7: Astros 4, Yankees 0 (recap)

World Series

Tuesday, Oct. 24

World Series Game 1: Dodgers 3, Astros 1 (recap)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 2: Astros 7, Dodgers 5, 11 innings (recap)

Friday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 3: Astros 5, Dodgers 3 (recap)

Saturday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 4: Dodgers 6, Astros 2 (recap)

Sunday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 5: Astros 13, Dodgers 12, 10 innings (recap)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 6: Dodgers 3, Astros 1 (recap)

Related Dodgers fans booed Yuli Gurriel in first game at Dodgers Stadium since racist gesture in Game 3

Wednesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 7: Astros 5, Dodgers 1 (recap)

Why the first World Series went to Game 8