The Minnesota Twins will not have Miguel Sano available for the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN), excluding the young slugger on their 25-man active roster announced on Tuesday morning by the team.

Sano was an integral part of the Twins’ success in 2017, hitting .264/.352/.507 with 28 home runs in 114 games in his third major league season. But the third baseman missed 38 games in August and September with a stress reaction in his left shin, and was just activated off the disabled list on Friday.

Over the final weekend of the regular season Sano appeared in three games, going 1-of-8 with three strikeouts, but was limited to designated hitter duty.

“It's been challenging trying to get him prepared in such a short window. I think we're encouraged that he's going to be available tomorrow in some capacity,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said on Monday. “Whether he's going to start or not, I still haven't inked it in yet, but I'm waiting to have him on the bench.”

The Twins will carry 14 position players and 11 pitchers on their active roster for Tuesday night’s game.

Twins AL Wild Card Game roster

Right-handed pitchers (8): Ervin Santana, Matt Belisle, Jose Berrios, Alan Busenitz, Tyler Duffey, Dillon Gee, Trevor Hildenberger, Ryan Pressly

Left-handed pitchers (3): Buddy Boshers, Adalberto Mejia, Taylor Rogers

Catchers (3): Jason Castro, Chris Gimenez, Mitch Garver

Infielders (6): Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Joe Mauer, Jorge Polanco, Ehire Adrianza, Kennys Vargas

Outfielders (5): Byron Buxton, Zack Granite, Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario