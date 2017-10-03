After only 29 pitches and before the first inning was even over, the Yankees pulled starting pitcher Luis Severino from the AL Wild Card Game. The Twins jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over New York thanks to home runs from two out of their first three batters, and New York fans booed him off the field.

It’s Severino’s first time starting a postseason game, and he’s been one of their most impressive starters all year long. But Tuesday night wasn’t his night, as he was shaky early and couldn’t get any pitches under control.

Severino had only given up two leadoff home runs in his entire career before the Twins’ Brian Dozier added to that count. According to ESPN Stats & Info, his 1⁄ 3 IP is tied for the shortest start in a postseason winner-take-all game since 2000. That year, the Yankees chased Oakland’s Gil Heredia from the game during ALDS Game 5.

This start is also tied for the shortest postseason start for the Yankees in franchise history, done twice before. Once by Art Ditmar in the 1960 World Series Game 1 against the Pirates, and another time by Bob Turley in 1958 World Series Game 2 against the Milwaukee Braves.

While chasing Severino early is a positive development for the Twins, the Yankees’ bullpen probably won’t be so amenable to giving up runs. So Minnesota better hold on to that three-run lead as best they can, and they definitely shouldn’t expect to notch easy runs in the other eight innings of this game.

UPDATE: After a first inning that lasted longer than 45 minutes, the Yankees pulled back to tie the game by similarly lighting up Ervin Santana — although he will stay in the game for the second inning. Didi Gregorius took care of things all by himself with a 3-run shot off of Santana.

The first inning included 81 pitches, six runs, and three home runs. The teams are knotted at 3 and things will start from square one in the second, with both teams dealing with unexpectedly strained pitching staffs early.