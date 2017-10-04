The New York Yankees on Tuesday night won the American League Wild Card Game, and their reward is a matchup against the team with the best record in the AL, advancing to the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Indians.

New York fell behind 3-0 in the first inning on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins, but rallied to win 8-4 behind home runs by Didi Gregorius, Brett Gardner, and Aaron Judge, and 8⅔ dominant relief innings from the Yankees bullpen.

The AL Division Series begins on Thursday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, with a 7:38 p.m. ET first pitch.

Cleveland followed up its pennant-winning 2016 campaign with a 102-win season this year, including taking an AL-record 22-game winning streak into September and finishing with a sublime 33 wins in their final 37 games.

The Yankees though were no slouch, winning 91 games. New York outscored their opponents in 2017 by 198 runs, second only to the Indians (+254) in major leagues.

This is the fourth postseason meeting between the Indians and Yankees. Cleveland won both of its Division Series tilts (1997, 2007), while New York prevailed in the 1998 ALCS.

Matt Vasgersian and John Smoltz will call the AL Division Series, along with reporters Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal. The first game on Thursday, and the final three games of the series if necessary, will be televised by FS1, with MLB Network broadcasting Game 2 on Friday.