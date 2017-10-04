Long live Baseball Thunderdome

I love the wild card game. Maybe you don't! That's fine, baseball has room for diversity of opinion, but me? I love it. Tuesday's contest between the Yankees and Twins was a reminder of why I feel this way about MLB's most recent postseason innovation.

It's Baseball Thunderdome. It's chaos contained within a three-hour* stretch guaranteed to begin with glee and end with heartbreak. The Twins were the underdogs, and they literally came out swinging, kicking off the postseason with a Brian Dozier leadoff dinger. Another homer followed, and Yankees' starter Luis Severino was chased from the game. That would be about all for the Twins, though: that early glee led to heartbreak, just like it was supposed to, and the better team ended up advancing.

*Well, hypothetically. That's what the TV listings say, anyway.

Say Hey, Baseball Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. Subscribe to our daily MLB newsletter and let us do the heavy lifting for you each morning to find the things you need to see.

The Twins have nothing to be ashamed of. They were one-and-doned, sure, but they lost 103 games in 2016, then made it to the postseason. The wild card isn't some easy way to make the postseason anymore: you might be able to sneak yourself a chance without winning 90 games, as the Twins did, but you still have to earn your way in and pay a price with this brief, win-or-go-home gatekeeping round. And, as Grant Brisbee wrote following the AL iteration of the wild card game, that's a positive.

The best part? We get to do it all over again tonight. The Rockies can be a real good team sometimes, and they can also be a middling one. If they get hot at the right time, they have as good of a chance as anyone in the postseason to win it all. They'll take on the Diamondbacks, who would have won the NL West a year ago with their 2017 record. It's a clash of the kind of wild card the new system allows vs. the one the initial wild card let in, just like Twins-Yankees happened to be.

And just like Twins-Yankees, this one is going to begin with hope and optimism and glee and devolve into heartbreak for one side, too, all in a matter of a few hours.