There were pigeons camped out in right field for the first innings of the NL Wild Card Game

People couldn’t stop focusing on those pigeons.

By Whitney McIntosh
San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

During the NL Wild Card Game, as the Diamondbacks beat up on Rockies pitching and Colorado saw its postseason hopes slipping away in the early innings like so many pebbles being swept out with the tide, something sort of weird was happening in right field.

While baseball was being played around them, a group of pigeons sat in the outfield at Chase Field, seemingly content not to move despite the ongoing action.

At one point, J.D. Martinez made a throw that seemed to ruffle them slightly and they readjusted, but didn’t move. Despite early offense from Arizona and a sterling few innings (before being chased) from Diamondbacks’ starter Zack Greinke, the pigeons were the focal point.

The Rockies started making their best efforts to get back in the game, so maybe the Diamondbacks should make sure they stay there no matter what. For luck.

