During the NL Wild Card Game, as the Diamondbacks beat up on Rockies pitching and Colorado saw its postseason hopes slipping away in the early innings like so many pebbles being swept out with the tide, something sort of weird was happening in right field.

While baseball was being played around them, a group of pigeons sat in the outfield at Chase Field, seemingly content not to move despite the ongoing action.

At one point, J.D. Martinez made a throw that seemed to ruffle them slightly and they readjusted, but didn’t move. Despite early offense from Arizona and a sterling few innings (before being chased) from Diamondbacks’ starter Zack Greinke, the pigeons were the focal point.

Someone move those damn pigeons in Right Field #NLWildCard — Alexx ❕ (@Alexsquez) October 5, 2017

Am I the only one who is bothered by the pigeons congregating in right field? #MLBonTBS — Patrick Roth (@patrickroth87) October 5, 2017

I love how chill those three pigeons are at right center field #NLWildCard #Dbacks — Just A Castaway (@7medina583) October 5, 2017

Does anyone else find all the pigeons in right field tilting? #NLWildCard — Peter from Burke (@NMB_Baby_Watch) October 5, 2017

The growing number of pigeons in the Diamondback’s right field is making me extremely anxious. — Jon Lieber (@lieber2k) October 5, 2017

Is there a whole flock of pigeons out there in right field now? — Larry Granillo (@wezen_ball) October 5, 2017

.@Rockies are those pigeons playing right field? — Alex Erickson (@20_Over_Par) October 5, 2017

Not sure what those two pigeons paid for their seats in short right field, but they ain't moving for noooobody — Jerry Brown (@FrozenRubber) October 5, 2017

Those two same pigeons are about to be chilling in right field all game lol — Sean or Seen? (@sEAN_gATELEY) October 5, 2017

The Rockies started making their best efforts to get back in the game, so maybe the Diamondbacks should make sure they stay there no matter what. For luck.

The pigeons are the key to Diamondbacks success https://t.co/IyExT5cfiY — Joe (@AZistoodamnhot) October 5, 2017

JD Martinez's throw scattered about a half-dozen pigeons who have been hanging out in the RF grass all game. Hope a TV camera caught that. — Jacob Pomrenke (@buckweaver) October 5, 2017