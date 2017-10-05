Welcome to the 2017 ALDS

Happy, American League Division Series day, y'all. For National League fans, your day is Friday, when we have a slate of four — four! — postseason games, but Thursday is all about the AL. At 4 p.m. ET, we kick things off with the Red Sox facing the Astros in Houston, while the AL Wild Card game-winning Yankees are headed to Cleveland to face the AL-best Indians at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox closed out their season against the Astros, and it did not go particularly well, with Boston dropping three of four. However, Houston lost the previous series against the Sox earlier in the year, so things weren't quite that dire on the whole.

Last week's wound is fresh, though, so expect to hear quite a bit about Houston's handling of the Sox if they get out to an early lead on Thursday, especially since they'll be taking on Boston ace Chris Sale. Thanks to a mid-season trade, Sale's opponent in Game 1 is going to be Justin Verlander, who is a completely different pitcher (i.e. looks like the Verlander of old) in the second half once again.

As for the Yankees, they won the AL Wild Card game because they were the better team, but here in the ALDS, they are not. Cleveland might be the best team in baseball, especially given the way the Dodgers played in September, and while the Yankees have plenty of promise and can certainly win a five-game series, they, like the Red Sox, are the clear underdogs here.

Cleveland is going with Trevor Bauer in Game 1 instead of the best pitcher and player on their team, Corey Kluber, a decision based on two things: Bauer has a 2.57 ERA over his last 70 innings and 12 games pitched, and has done this despite a hefty batting average on balls in play. Second, this sets up Kluber for three starts in the ALCS ... though, Cleveland has to get past the Yankees for that to happen first. It's a gamble for sure, and one the Yankees can make the Indians pay for.

With that being said, it's not like New York has their own Kluber to throw at Cleveland. Sonny Gray is a good number two, not an ace, and he takes the mound opposite Bauer in Game 1. So maybe it's a bet worth taking.