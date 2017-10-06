The first full day of the 2017 MLB playoffs is here, with wall-to-wall baseball on the docket for Friday. Four games are on the schedule, including the start of both National League Division Series.

But first up Friday is the American League, with both Division Series hosts looking to take 2-0 series leads. On Thursday, Jose Altuve hit three home runs in the Houston Astros’ 8-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their best-of-five series. In Cleveland, the Indians rode the hot arm of Trevor Bauer to a win over the New York Yankees to open up that series.

The Washington Nationals open their NLDS at home for a second straight season, this time with Stephen Strasburg on the mound against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

The nightcap out west features the Wild Card-winning Arizona Diamondbacks take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 in Los Angeles.

Friday is one of two potential days with four MLB playoff games. Monday is the other such day, unless an American League series or two ends in a sweep.

Friday MLB playoff schedule

ALDS Game 2 | Red Sox at Astros

2:05 p.m. ET | Minute Maid Park, Houston

Drew Pomeranz vs. Dallas Keuchel

TV: FS1 | Announcers: Joe Davis, David Cone, A.J. Pierzynski, Jon Paul Morosi

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

ALDS Game 2 | Yankees at Indians

5:08 p.m. ET | Progressive Field, Cleveland

CC Sabathia vs. Corey Kluber

TV: MLB Network | Announcers: Matt Vasgersian, John Smoltz, Tom Verducci

Streaming: MLB.tv

NLDS Game 1 | Cubs at Nationals

7:31 p.m. ET | Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Stephen Strasburg

TV: TBS | Announcers: Ernie Johnson, Ron Darling, Sam Ryan

Streaming: TBS.com and the Watch TBS app

NLDS Game 1 | Diamondbacks at Dodgers

10:31 p.m. ET | Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Taijuan Walker vs. Clayton Kershaw

TV: TBS | Announcers: Brian Anderson, Dennis Eckersley, Joe Simpson, Lauren Shehadi

Streaming: TBS.com and the Watch TBS app

