New York cable is showing 'The Middle' on Freeform instead of Red Sox-Astros on FS1 and fans are PISSED

There are some angry baseball fans right now.

By Whitney McIntosh
There are four playoff baseball games in a row today, starting with Red Sox-Astros and extending well into the night for Dodgers-Diamondbacks. For baseball fans, it’s an overflowing cornucopia of good baseball headed their way. Twelve straight hours of dingers, strikeouts, and possible upsets.

But for fans in New York looking for the Boston vs. Houston game, things went awry from the start. For some reason FS1, which is airing the game nationally, is showing up as Freeform (not even a Fox sister channel since it’s owned by Disney) which is airing an episode of The Middle instead of America’s pastime.

People, as you might expect, are pissed about it. Where’s the baseball???

Besides the needless shots at The Middle, which is a very funny show that has never done anything on purpose to hurt baseball fans, this is an understandable frustration. The people were promised baseball. Instead, they got a lovable family comedy that is currently in syndication on Freeform.

While the anger here is warranted, there is a fix! Fans can watch the game on Spectrum channel 442, which is the Spanish broadcast of the game. You might not understand every word of the broadcast, but you will get to see the game.

Hopefully Spectrum fixes this glitch soon, and everybody gets to see their baseball.

