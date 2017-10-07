The Astros and Indians are each one win away from an epic ALCS matchup

Some years, there are teams that just seem destined to win it all. They go through runs where seemingly nothing can go wrong, and these runs seem to happen at the perfect time. That's the Indians this year.

After being surprisingly mediocre for much of the season, they went on the hottest tear many of us have ever seen and that never really stopped, even if they lost here and there. They continued that on Friday, picking up a win and a 2-0 series lead over the Yankees despite losing Edwin Encarnacion early and Corey Kluber looking shaky for the first time in months. Everything went wrong in this game, and a Francisco Lindor grand slam still helped them pull off a wildly impressive comeback.

Meanwhile, in the other ALDS, the Astros are doing things the old-fashioned way by just totally demoralizing the Red Sox. Boston is certainly helping them out, but it's clear from watching this series — one in which the Astros are now leading 2-0 with a 16-4 run differential — that Houston is vastly superior.

After getting to Chris Sale in a huge way in Game One, the Astros knocked Drew Pomeranz out of the game after just 2.2 innings in Game 2. The Astros are simply teeing off against Boston's biggest strength, and it's clear that the Red Sox have little hope in beating this juggernaut.

On the one hand, the utter domination shown by the Indians and Astros is leading to something of an anticlimactic ALDS. It already seems like a foregone conclusion that these two teams will meet in the ALCS. The good news is that these two teams are both incredibly talented and their matchup would be amazing.

The American League has been largely watered down and bunched in the middle for years now, but this season sees a couple of truly elite teams both capable of all-time greatness. We don't always get lucky enough to see teams like this advance in the postseason, but everything is pointing toward us getting that chance in 2017.