Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, NLDS Game 2: Start time, TV schedule, and live stream

LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Diamondbacks got to Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday night but still came up short, and will try to even things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium (9 p.m. ET, TBS).

Arizona hit four solo home runs against Kershaw in on Friday night, but fell 9-5 in the series opener thanks in large part to a four-run first inning and a three-run fourth by the Dodgers offense.

“We have a lot of positives that we’re going to focus on,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Friday’s loss. “You score some runs off him the way we did, it helps build a little confidence.”

The Diamondbacks won 11 of 19 regular season meetings with the Dodgers, and out-homered them 32-18 in those contests. Arizona held a 4-1 home run advantage in Game 1, but fell short.

Arizona turns to Robbie Ray on Saturday, just three days after the left-handed starter pitched 2⅓ innings in relief in the National League Wild Card Game. He is 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in five starts against the Dodgers in 2017, with 53 strikeouts. After making his first relief appearance in three years on Wednesday, Ray said there was no doubt he was starting in Game 2.

“I want the ball every game, honestly,” he said. “I mean, if you didn’t, you probably shouldn’t be here.”

NLDS Game 2 time, TV and streaming info

Teams : Diamondbacks (93-69) at Diamondbacks (104-58)

: Diamondbacks (93-69) at Diamondbacks (104-58) Series : Los Angeles leads, 1-0

: Los Angeles leads, 1-0 Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET First pitch : 9:08 p.m.

: 9:08 p.m. Location : Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles TV : TBS

: TBS Streaming : TBS.com and the Watch TBS app

: TBS.com and the Watch TBS app Announcers: Brian Anderson, Dennis Eckersley, Joe Simpson, Lauren Shehadi

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks news & notes

It’s World Series or bust this season for the Dodgers:

“There are no banners hanging out there saying we’re NL West champions five years in a row. All the banners you see out there are World Series championships,” said Andre Ethier, the dean of the Dodgers, with 12 years of service and about to make his eighth postseason appearance. “No one is going to remember in five years that we won 104 games if we don’t win the World Series. “It doesn’t matter how many games you win. It’s about winning the World Series, and I think the organization is changing that frame of mind.”

Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto was fined an undisclosed amount for wearing an electronic watch in the NL Wild Card Game but cleared him of any wrongdoing, something Lovullo called “an honest mistake.” Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic has more:

Prieto, an extra coach on the Diamondbacks staff who also serves as an interpreter, said he has apologized to manager Torey Lovullo for forgetting to leave the watch in the clubhouse. “It’s a rule and you have to follow the rule,” Prieto said Thursday. “But it’s been on airplane mode for the last two days. I have no chance of texting anybody or anything.”