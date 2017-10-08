The Boston Red Sox are back home, and face a must-win game to stay alive in their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, with Game 3 on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park (2:30 p.m., FS1).

Houston’s offense led the majors with 896 runs scored during the regular season, and has showed no signs of slowing down in October. They won the first two games of the series by identical 8-2 scores, putting the Astros one win away from their first trip to a League Championship Series since 2005.

The ALDS has been a personal playground for Jose Altuve, who is 5-of-7 with three home runs and two walks through the first two games.

These two teams have to be intimately familiar with one another by now, having finished the regular season with four games at Fenway Park. The Astros won three of those games, too, and have scored 38 runs in their last six games, all against the Red Sox.

The Astros scored a whopping 501 runs on the road this season.

Having to contend with that mighty Houston offense is Doug Fister, starting on the mound for the Red Sox on Sunday. Since rejoining Boston’s starting rotation in late July, the right-hander posted a 4.43 ERA in 11 starts, with 62 strikeouts in 65 innings.

“We have been backed into a corner before, it's nothing that we haven't been able to overcome, and it comes down to execution now,” Fister said Saturday. “We get to go out there and be kids and go play a game. We got to go out there and have some fun and let our experiences and our talents let those things work for us.”

ALDS Game 3 time, TV and streaming info

Teams : Red Sox (93-69) at Astros (101-61)

: Red Sox (93-69) at Astros (101-61) Series : Houston leads, 2-0

: Houston leads, 2-0 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET First pitch : 2:38 p.m.

: 2:38 p.m. Location : Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Announcers: Joe Davis, David Cone, A.J. Pierzynski and Jon Paul Morosi

Red Sox vs. Astros news & notes

Though Boston is down 2-0, a silver lining has been the relief work of David Price, says Matt Collins of Over the Monster:

The lefty was everything Boston was hoping he’d be out of the bullpen in October in this game. After getting out of that huge jam in the third, he did allow a couple of runners in the fourth, but one was on a bloop double and the other was an intentional walk. He followed that up with a 1-2-3 fifth to finish up his day and preserve the 4-1 lead. The Red Sox offense wasn’t up to the task for a comeback (and a ton of credit goes to Keuchel for this, of course) but Price gave them every opportunity to do so.

Carlos Beltran will start at designated hitter for the Astros in Game 3, per Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle:

Beltran will get his first start of this ALDS on Sunday as the Astros' designated hitter against Red Sox righthander Doug Fister. Beltran, who singled off Craig Kimbrel in his pinch-hit appearance Friday, has hit Fister well during their respective careers. In 14 plate appearances against Fister, Beltran is batting .385 (5-for-13) with a home run, a double and a walk. All of those plate appearances have come in the last two seasons.