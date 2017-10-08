The Nationals show a glimpse of a real postseason team

Saturday, the Nationals stumbled onto something they hadn’t ever found in the playoffs before: a five-run inning. An offense that had dominated all regular season was sputtering on only 4 hits in 16 innings until the eighth. But in that inning, when Bryce Harper sent shockwaves of violence and grace into a baseball on a 3-1 pitch from Carl Edwards Jr. to tie game 2 (and eventually, the series), the Nationals saw or hoped they saw, something click in the franchise that hadn’t before.

Harper hadn’t looked Harper-esque in the postseason, extending back to his return from missing 40-plus games. He looked 2015-stiff and wasn’t seeing the ball well, with 9 strikeouts in his last 27 plate appearances, and he hadn’t been able to drive anything either, with only four hits and no extra-base hits in the same timeframe. He was faltering enough for Joe Maddon to be comfortable leaving in a righty to face him. The blast against the RHP was Harper’s first homer in exactly two months, and it didn’t just waltz out of the park: It left his bat at 109 mph and landed just a few rows away from the concourse in the second deck. It was a surprise to anyone who had been watching him, but postgame, Jayson Werth said, “He can wake up with the best of them.” If the Nationals want any shot at the series, they have to hope that’s true.

Ryan Zimmerman, on the other hand, had been consistently hung out to dry by Maddon. Maddon walked Harper six times to get to Zimmerman, who would leave 14 runners on base, in 2016, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. Since the start of last season, Zimmerman has a -3 wRC+ against Maddon. He was thwarted by Maddon often enough to almost make his game-clinching dinger more a victory over Maddon than it was over Mike Montgomery, the pitcher.

If any, Zimmerman’s was the swing that could have lifted something in D.C. Washington, specifically Dusty Baker, thought it felt the weight lifted after Jose Lobaton’s Game 3 homer in 2016, but that swing never really saw a follow-up that could prove that the Nationals had figured out how to perform consistently in the postseason.

Saturday’s eighth inning had follow-ups. Not only was Harper’s moonshot longer and louder than Lobaton’s, it also had support: a base hit from Daniel Murphy, a walk from Anthony Rendon and Zimmerman’s wall-scraper. They are the core of the Nationals lineup, players who are supposed to perform, and players whose success is far more dependable moving forward than that of a backup catcher. They performed like the Nationals who finished fifth in runs scored.

The Diamondbacks are standing seven feet deep in a grave that’s been dug by Dodgers bats, and the dirt will be brushed over them unless Zack Greinke can postpone their funeral. The Astros and the Indians are both a win away from taking the division titles and moving onto the ALCS, which should be electric, postseason-made matchups. But in terms of the division series, the Cubs and the Nationals are the biggest toss-up. How can the Cubs perform with the World Series drought monkey off their backs? And can the Nationals release theirs back into the wild?