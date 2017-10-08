In the top of the sixth inning in ALDS Game 3 against the Indians, the Yankees’ biggest baseball boy Aaron Judge made a catch in right field that robbed Francisco Lindor of another sure home run to add to his season of powerful offense.

With his 6’7 frame, it looked like Judge barely had to put any effort into his jump for the ball, which upon review would have definitely left the park and put the Indians up 2-1.

It's a good thing Aaron Judge is so tall.... WHAT A CATCH! https://t.co/SWn3cKBllL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2017

It was a truly great catch to keep the game scoreless, but since it’s the Yankees of course not everybody was happy about it. People who dislike New York were annoyed the game was still scoreless, people who like speedy baseball games with no extra innings were annoyed, Indians fans were probably more than annoyed but still fell somewhere on the same scale.

But then, further information about the catch broke that would change everything.

LMAOOO is that Zack Hample that Aaron Judge took the ball away from?? pic.twitter.com/hnrulepLU9 — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) October 9, 2017

None other than Zack Hample, infamous stadium ball hawk and the almost universally disliked baseball personality that has been known to push people of all ages aside to get his hands on a ball, was the person who would have caught the ball in the stands if Judge hadn’t gotten to it first.

The opinion of Judge’s catch immediately pivoted from “Aw man, Cleveland should be winning right now” to “LOL SUCK IT ZACK HAMPLE.”

STOLE IT FROM HAMPLE PUT HIM IN COOPERSTOWN IMMEDIATELY — Matt Keegan (@mkeegan17) October 9, 2017

very few things unite twitter like zack hample getting wrecked — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) October 9, 2017

Not all heroes wear caps. Or robes. https://t.co/9VUBzLmWO6 — Evil David Young (@DavidYoungTBLA) October 9, 2017

The ultimate jabronie https://t.co/KMYKEK0WAw — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 9, 2017

I think we have a few hundred volunteers lining up right now in fact. https://t.co/p3Ve38I5h1 — River Ave. Blues (@RiverAveBlues) October 9, 2017

My entire timeline: AW MAN THE INDIANS NEED RUNS

[2 seconds later after seeing a freeze frame of the catch]

NEVERMIND FUCK ZACK HAMPLE — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) October 9, 2017

Anything that makes Hample sad is good imo https://t.co/vFppfbterz — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) October 9, 2017

he should get MVP for this alone tbh https://t.co/DYKQtdP5BD — Lana Berry (@Lana) October 9, 2017

Listen I want the Indians to win but I'm not going to be upset about Aaron Judge taking a homer away from Hample https://t.co/fXLNUqsm99 — Marc Normandin (@Marc_Normandin) October 9, 2017

Love the Yankees, hate the Yankees, this was a good catch for more reasons that just that it was an impressive snag. Well done, Aaron Judge.