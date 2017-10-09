The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs switch venues in what is now a best-of-three National League Division Series, with Game 3 at Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon in Chicago (4 p.m. ET, FS1).

The series is tied 1-1, with Washington narrowly avoiding a 2-0 series hole with a thrilling comeback on Friday in Game 2 at home. Trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning and just five outs away from losing the first two games at home, Bryce Harper hit a majestic, tying two-run home run, then Ryan Zimmerman crushed a three-run shot to breathe new life into the series for the Nationals.

“When you come back and win a game late, that gives you more positive energy than crushing the team or at any other time. Because when you come back, you’re going to have to lean on that powers of coming back again and again,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said on Sunday. “Most of the World Series champs that I’ve seen, you know, they have had their backs to the wall a few times and end up coming back and winning.”

If momentum is the next game’s starting pitcher, the Nationals are in good shape, with Max Scherzer starting Game 3 after getting pushed back a few games with hamstring tightness. The right-hander won his second Cy Young Award last season and is a favorite to win his third this season, after a 16-6 season with a 2.51 ERA and a league-best 268 strikeouts in his 31 starts.

Jose Quintana starts Game 3 for the Cubs. The midseason acquisition was 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA in 14 starts with the Cubs, and the left-hander struck out 98 batters in his 84⅓ innings after the trade.

Monday will be his first career playoff start.

NLDS Game 3 time, TV and streaming info

Teams : Nationals (97-65) at Cubs (92-70)

: Nationals (97-65) at Cubs (92-70) Series : Series tied, 1-1

: Series tied, 1-1 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET First pitch : 4:08 p.m.

: 4:08 p.m. Location : Wrigley Field, Chicago

: Wrigley Field, Chicago TV : TBS

: TBS Streaming : TBS.com and the Watch TBS app

: TBS.com and the Watch TBS app Announcers: Ernie Johnson, Ron Darling, Sam Ryan

Cubs vs. Nationals news & notes

Nationals Park confiscated a “W” flag from a Cubs fan in Game 2 in Washington D.C., and Al Yellon at Bleed Cubbie Blue is not happy about it:

Kudos to the ballparks that allow happy, friendly celebrations by visiting fans. I assure Nationals fans that Wrigley Field personnel would certainly allow a similar celebration by any visiting fans. Of course, we always hope that doesn’t happen, but if it does, the lesson is: Be gracious, not nasty.

Tanner Roark, who is from nearby Washington, Ill., will start Game 4 for the Nationals. Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post has more:

Roark has made one postseason start, Game 2 of last year’s NLDS. He threw 4 1/3 innings against the Dodgers and allowed two runs on seven hits. He finished an up-and-down regular season with a 4.67 ERA, but looked better in the second half, showing more of the two-seamer that helped him emerge as a top-tier starter in 2016. His manager, Dusty Baker, and several of his teammates speculated that his long stint with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic set Roark back, interrupting his spring training preparation, increasing the time he needed to settle into this season.