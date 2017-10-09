We could have had a pair of sweeps on Sunday, but the baseball gods intervened to keep both American League Division Series alive. The side benefit to baseball fans is that Monday is our final day of wall-to-wall action, with four games scheduled on Monday.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both held serve at home on Sunday, staving off sweeps at the hands of the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians, respectively. Boston and New York will need to repeat that feat on Monday to stay alive.

Twelve — maybe even more — hours of baseball starts at 1 p.m. ET, with the Red Sox hosting the Astros in Game 4 of their ALDS at Fenway Park. Weather permitting, that is.

With rain in the forecast in both Boston (90 percent chance) and New York (45-55 percent at game time, 90 percent earlier in the day), both ALDS games could be in jeopardy.

Both National League Division Series resume play on Monday at new venues, after having Sunday off. The Washington Nationals got a new lease on their playoff lives with Saturday’s comeback win at home against the Chicago Cubs, and on Monday play at Wrigley Field with the series knotted up at 1-1.

The nightcap is in Phoenix, where the Los Angeles Dodgers will try for a three-game sweep of the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks. Back in 2013, the Dodgers clinched a division title on the road in Arizona and celebrated famously by jumping into the pool beyond the right field wall at Chase Field.

But should the Dodgers eliminate the Diamondbacks in Phoenix, don’t expect a repeat plunge this year.

“That won't happen,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “This is a completely different team, and I think we have bigger goals than to jump into a swimming pool.”

Monday MLB playoff schedule

ALDS Game 4 | Astros at Red Sox

1:08 p.m. ET | Fenway Park, Boston

Houston leads series, 2-1

Charlie Morton vs. Rick Porcello

TV: FS1 | Announcers: Joe Davis, David Cone, A.J. Pierzynski, Jon Paul Morosi

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

NLDS Game 3 | Nationals at Cubs

4:08 p.m. ET | Wrigley Field, Chicago

Stephen Strasburg vs. Jose Quintana

TV: TBS | Announcers: Ernie Johnson, Ron Darling, Sam Ryan

Streaming: TBS.com and the Watch TBS app

ALDS Game 4 | Indians at Yankees

7:08 p.m. ET | Yankee Stadium, New York

Cleveland leads series, 2-1

Trevor Bauer vs. Luis Severino

TV: FS1 | Announcers: Matt Vasgersian, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

NLDS Game 3 | Dodgers at Diamondbacks

10:08 p.m. ET | Chase Field, Phoenix

Yu Darvish vs. Zack Greinke

TV: TBS | Announcers: Brian Anderson, Dennis Eckersley, Joe Simpson, Lauren Shehadi

Streaming: TBS.com and the Watch TBS app

