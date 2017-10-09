Dodgers won’t jump in the pool if they eliminate the Diamondbacks in Arizona

PHOENIX — Four years ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated clinching a division title at Chase Field in Arizona with several players climbing the right field wall and celebrating in the pool. Should the Dodgers close out their National League Division Series with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix over the next two days, don’t expect a repeat splash.

“That won’t happen,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday night after arriving in Arizona on the scheduled off day. “This is a completely different team, and I think we have bigger goals than to jump into a swimming pool.”

The Dodgers lead the Diamondbacks in the best-of-five series, 2-1. Game 3 is scheduled for 10:08 p.m. ET (TBS) Monday night, one of four MLB games on the docket.

When the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks on Sept. 19, 2013 at Chase Field, their celebration caused quite a stir.

There were even reports that a Dodger or two may have even peed in the pool.

U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain was not happy.

No-class act by a bunch of overpaid, immature, arrogant, spoiled brats! "The #Dodgers are idiots" http://t.co/KfZZliBFBV — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 20, 2013

Jerry Hairston Jr., now a Dodgers broadcaster for SportsNet LA television, was a player on that 2013 team, and chimed in on Twitter.

Love that '13 Team. Dbacks owner forbid us celebrating onfield, Guys respected his wishes. Boys we're hot, saw a pool & cooled off. #TheShow — Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) October 9, 2017

This 2017 Dodgers team has already been linked to the 2013 squad this season. Four years ago, the Dodgers had a 42-8 stretch, tied for the second-most wins by a National League team in a 50-game span since 1900. This year, the Dodgers one-upped that by going 43-7 from June 7 to Aug. 5.

But it’s understandable this year’s team would want to create its own identity rather than repeat something from four years ago. After all, the Dodgers during that time have changed managers and changed front offices, too. There is a different vibe around this team.

“There’s no point,” Roberts said. “Our guys clearly understand what this team is about, and we have no interest in jumping in a pool in right field.”

There are only six players from the 2013 team still on the team in 2017 — Yasiel Puig, Adrian Gonzalez, Andre Ethier, Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-jin Ryu, and Kenley Jansen.

Zack Greinke was on that 2013 Dodgers team, but he starts Monday night for the Diamondbacks, trying to keep Los Angeles from celebrating whether in the pool, on the field, or even in the clubhouse after Game 3.