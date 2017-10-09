The New York Yankees will try to even up their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians Monday night at Yankee Stadium (7 p.m. ET, FS1), and they will need a bounce-back effort from Luis Severino to do it.

Severino recorded just one out in his American League Wild Card game start, allowing three runs, including two home runs, in a game the Yankees battled back to win. The right-hander was 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts against the Indians this season, with 18 strikeouts and four walks in 13⅓ innings.

Trevor Bauer pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in Game 1 of this series, and he gets the ball again in Game 4, pitching on just three days rest.

Pitching has been the great strength of this series, with both teams combining for just 22 runs in three games. Each team has a shutout win. Cleveland is hitting .186/.294/.314 through three games, and New York is hitting .181/.271/.324.

ALDS Game 4 time, TV and streaming info

Teams : Yankees (91-71) vs. Indians (102-60)

: Yankees (91-71) vs. Indians (102-60) Series : Cleveland leads, 2-1

: Cleveland leads, 2-1 Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET First pitch : 7:08 p.m.

: 7:08 p.m. Location : Yankee Stadium, New York

: Yankee Stadium, New York TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Announcers: Matt Vasgersian, John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal

Yankees vs. Indians news & notes

Joe Girardi’s contract is up after the season, which has Pinstripe Alley wondering if he should return as Yankees manager:

The decision to not challenge the Lonnie Chisenhall hit by pitch during Game Two of the ALDS looms like a dark cloud over Girardi’s managerial resume. Prior to this blunder, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he would return as the Yankees manager. If he wanted the job, one would have assumed it was his. Now, however, the Yankees have to think long and hard before bringing the skipper back. Do you think he lost the confidence of the locker room? Was this a move that strained his relationship with the Yankees beyond repair?

Andrew Miller is an elite reliever, but allowed the only run of Game 3, surrendering a home run to Greg Bird in the seventh inning on Sunday. From Joe Trezza at MLB.com:

"What I was trying to do was just wrong in that situation," Miller said. "Just threw the wrong pitch in the wrong spot." And in a way, that's almost a silver lining. The first postseason home run Miller has allowed to a left-handed hitter was not the function of the right knee issue that sent him to the disabled list this during the regular season, and it won't shake Tribe manager Terry Francona's faith in him in big spots going forward. "He only threw nine pitches," Francona said. "He might pitch forever tomorrow."

This guy catches tons of baseballs ... unless Aaron Judge is in the way