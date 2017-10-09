Rafael Devers becomes 4th player ever to hit a ninth inning inside-the-park home run in the postseason

RAFAEL DEVERS IS A PERFECT BASEBALL ANGEL HE CAN DO ANYTHING HE IS ALL OF OUR SON AND I LOVE HIM EVEN THOUGH THE RED SOX LOST THIS GAME LOOK AT THE GOOD THING HE DID AND HE’S STILL ONLY 20 YEARS OLD.

Okay, for those of you who came here not knowing who Rafael Devers is yet or who weren’t watching the Red Sox-Astros game live, here is what happened.

THE BABY BOY pic.twitter.com/aoawe0Id8t — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) October 9, 2017

With the Red Sox down 5-3 and their season on the line, and with only a few outs left in order to make something happen, Boston’s 20-year-old rookie and joy of a human being Rafael Devers hit an inside-the-park-home run to get Boston within one run of the Astros.

It was only the third ninth inning inside-the-park home run in Red Sox playoff history and the fourth postseason instance of it happening in the ninth ever. The last time it happened for Boston was all the way back in the 1916 World Series.

That's the 4th postseason 9th-inning inside-the-park HR in our database https://t.co/GfbHp3szj7 — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 9, 2017

OKAY HISTORY TIME OVER LET’S TALK ABOUT HOW AWESOME RAFAEL DEVERS IS AND HOW HAPPY HE WAS RUNNING AROUND THE BASES JUST LOOK AT HIM GO IT WAS AWESOME.

Fun fact, he also became the youngest Red Sox player ever to hit a postseason home run back in Game 3.

HE’S AMAZING. WE HAVE SO MANY MORE SEASONS OF RAFAEL DEVERS TO WATCH HOW EXCITING IS THAT. BOSTON FAN OR NOT EVERYBODY PLEASE LOVE RAFAEL DEVERS BECAUSE HE DESERVES IT WHAT A WONDERFUL CHERUB HE IS.

Thank you for your time, please enjoy the rest of playoff baseball.