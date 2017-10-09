Bill Murray returns to Wrigley Field to sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ with his brother Joel

Last year, Bill Murray showed up at Wrigley Field during the World Series and sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in character as Daffy Duck. Everybody went along with it because it was awesome and he’s Billy Murray so you tell him not to do that.

As you know, the Cubs went on to win that World Series in seven games and while at that time it wasn’t specifically tied to long-time Cubs fan Billy Murray being a good luck charm, there may be some evidence mounting in favor of that theory.

On Monday, Murray came back to Wrigley and sang during the seventh inning stretch again. No cartoon impressions this time, but he did bring his brother Joel (AKA the brother everyone knows but who is not Brian Doyle-Murray) to join him in serenading the crowd.

True to form, Murray seemed a little bit...um, not sober. But he acquitted himself well at the mic and then headed back down to his front row seat to watch the rest of the game in a throwback shirt and hat.

From that vantage point, he watched the Cubs rally to break up Max Scherzer’s no-hitter and then score the tying run.

When Bill Murray says get some runs … the @Cubs get some runs. pic.twitter.com/HknYfiPqIV — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) October 9, 2017

They had two runners on with one out and continued to threaten, but a double play ended the inning. But still, Bill Murray sang and then they rallied. That’s not nothing! Maybe the Cubs should be calling him to sing more often.