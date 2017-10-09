Aaron Judge breaks his ALDS hitless streak with a 2-run double

Aaron Judge hasn’t done much in this ALDS against Cleveland. Well, he’s worked pitch counts and he did hero’s work taking a home run ball away from baseball public enemy number one, but not much that’s really measurable.

That changed on Monday in Game 4 as the Yankees attempted to extend their season when he finally broke his hitless streak with a 2-run double that put New York up 4-zip.

Prior to that plate appearance, Judge had gone a combined 0-for-11 over three games with nine strikeouts and four walks. Not ideal for the Yankees’ player of the future. He’s new around here so maybe nobody told him he also has to hit dingers in the postseason, but he’ll realize that eventually.

The first step is to drive in runs like this, and he has to be hoping that the Indians don’t come back and the series doesn’t end before he figures their pitching out.

But at least he won’t leave the series hitless. That’s probably comforting, even if one hit the entire ALDS isn’t ideal.

