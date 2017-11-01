The Houston Astros won an absolutely fantastic 2017 World Series

Filed under:
Oct 25, 2017, 12:17pm EDT
November 2, 2017
The Houston Astros started from the bottom, and now they’re World Series champions
The Astros were the butt of baseball’s jokes not that long ago. Now they’re having a whole lot of fun.
-
November 1, 2017
The Dodgers forced the Game 7 the 2017 World Series needed all along
The Dodgers and Astros won more than 100 games to get to this point. Now one win will turn one of them into champions.
-
October 30, 2017
The Astros and Dodgers broke the game of baseball into a million pieces
Game 5 of the 2017 World Series was baseball. Unless it was another sport entirely.
-
October 29, 2017
World Series Game 4: Cody Bellinger was redeemed, and Ken Giles sank deeper into the quicksand
The Dodgers tied the 2017 World Series at 2-2, and they got help from one of their slumping sluggers.
-
October 28, 2017
The Dodgers couldn’t hit a fastball in Game 3, and the Astros could hit everything
The Astros won, 5-3, and they’re two wins away from their first World Series title.
-
October 26, 2017
The Astros won the wildest World Series game in recent memory
The Astros came back against the vaunted Dodgers bullpen, even though that’s not supposed to happen.
-
October 25, 2017
The Dodgers have the World Series win they’ve dreamed about for 29 years
Dodger Stadium is a baseball museum, and it has a new exhibit, even if it’s just one game.