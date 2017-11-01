 clock menu more-arrow no yes
World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Seven

The Houston Astros won an absolutely fantastic 2017 World Series

The Astros got their first championship after a wild back-and-forth World Series, and the Dodgers will have to wait another year.

Contributors: Grant Brisbee
7 Total Updates Since
Oct 25, 2017, 12:17pm EDT