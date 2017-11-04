Option decisions are coming fast and furious this weekend

It's only been a few days, but the World Series and the 2017 season as a whole is officially in the rear view. We're already in Hot Stove season in baseball, and while we still have some time to wait for most big moves, some teams have already begun to make splashes. The Angels, for example, locked up Justin Upton through 2022 rather than letting him excercise his opt-out. With free agency still a week or so away, that's what we have to look forward to for this weekend. Teams and players have option decisons to make, and they need to be made soon. To be fair, most of these are easy. For example, no one doubted that the Astros would excercise Jose Altuve's option, and the same goes for the Red Sox and Chris Sale. These are no-brainers. Still, there are some really interesting decisions to be made.

A few of those interesting ones were already made on Friday. By far the most interesting decision, though, was made by a player and not a team. That belonged to Masahiro Tanaka, who had to choose between hitting the open market or sticking around in New York for the next three years. He had an up-and-down season, but he's been largely tremendous in pinstripes over his career and finished the year strongly. All of that seemed to make it likely that he'd try to test the open market, or at least look for more money from the Yankees a la Upton and Los Angeles. Instead, he declined to utilize his opt-out and will play out the rest of his contract.

Another one the most interesting decisions was made by the Indians, who triggered Michael Brantley's $11.5 million option for 2018. Just a couple years ago, this would have seemed like a no-brainer, but Brantley has missed significant time in each of the last two years and it's unclear what type of player he is at this point. Cleveland is betting on him being something close to his old self. In other news, Matt Wieters opted into his $10.5 million salary for 2018, the Marlins declined Ichiro's option and Mike Minor decided to hit free agency. As of this writing, the last major decision to be made will be that of Johnny Cueto, who has to decide between staying in San Francisco for four more years or hitting the open market.

