The quiet period after the World Series is winding down

The days after the World Series are largely the calm before the storm, or maybe the cool before the hot stove. Those days are numbered now. Tomorrow is the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to free agents. Tuesday is when the calm winds down, and the gates to the wonders of free agent signings and trades are opened. Though players file for free agency on Nov. 2, Tuesday is when the fun begins, or at least is allowed to.

Besides the Justin Upton signing (and maybe not even then), it’s been business as usual.

One of the few actions teams and players are allowed to take in this quiet period is accepting and rejecting player or team options. The Angels re-signed Upton for five years and $106 million before he could exercise his player opt-out and become a free agent. Matt Wieters selected his player option, taking his second year with the Nationals over free agency after a not good year and a nightmarish inning in the NLDS. Jose Altuve’s option was, of course, selected by the Astros. The Marlins declined Ichiro Suzuki’s option. Saturday night, Johnny Cueto chose to remain with the Giants after a less-than-stellar 2017, posting a 4.49 FIP, instead of testing free agency.

Most of those whose options are declined by one party or another, can be offered a qualifying offer, which this year, sits at $17.4 million. Those who were traded this year and hitting free agency aren’t allowed this, excluding players like Yu Darvish, Todd Frazier or J.D. Martinez. Players who’ve been presented with a qualifying offer in the past are also excluded from receiving another. This limits players like John Lackey and Carlos Beltran. The deadline for qualifying offers is Monday at 5 p.m., so set your newly turned-back clocks to watch the magic (albeit the kind your nephew does) happen.

All of that is necessary, I guess, at least as necessary as decided by the baseball gods who might really just be men in grey suits walking around the commissioner’s office. But, none of it is all that exciting. 2017-2018 won’t be awash with crazy signings either, given the market. (SB Nation has a free agent tracker so you can keep up.) But there’s always hope for some wild trade. Maybe Mike Trout will be set free! Please. God. Set him free.

At no other time has the bonding power of a World Series title been more apparent than when these fans in Houston got a hat back up to its rightful owner more than a few stories in a parking garage away during the World Series parade.

A lot of important rings were involved in Justin Verlander's last few days, as he skipped the Astros World Series parade to marry Kate Upton.

. The Giants are close to hiring a new pitching coach. His name is Curt Young.

