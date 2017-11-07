MLB free agents can now sign with new teams

MLB free agency has begun! Well, a new phase of MLB free agency has begun. All of those players who became free agents after the World Series, and any additional free agents who were cut or used an opt-out or had their options declined, can now all sign with new teams as of 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

That means Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain could all leave the Royals right now if they chose to. Some of the veterans who helped the Yankees make the postseason this year — Todd Frazier and CC Sabathia — could go elsewhere. The Red Sox might need to find a new first baseman with Mitch Moreland a free agent, and might not find Doug Fister as easy to sign this time around as the first. You could go on and on, but I won't, because we don't need 149 examples.

Players like Yu Darvish don't have to make a decision on a qualifying offer despite their talent level, as they weren't even eligible due to a midseason trade. Nine free agents do have to weigh the qualifying offer they received, however: Carlos Santana, Alex Cobb, the aforementioned trio of Hosmer, Moustakas, and Cain, Lance Lynn, Jake Arrieta, Wade Davis, and Greg Holland.

Those players have 10 days (nine days as of 5 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon) to accept or reject the qualifying offer, and we might not see a bunch of action on free agency until they make a decision: Maybe a few teams will rush in while the market is quiet hoping to fill holes before the market is fully set, but the MLB offseason is often about patience. And knowing just who can be acquired requires some.