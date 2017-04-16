Two of the most storied franchises in the history of baseball will meet on Sunday night, with the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees finishing up a three-game interleague series at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN will televise the series finale on Sunday night, with Dan Shulman on play-by-play, alongside analysts Bret Boone and Jessica Mendoza and reporter Buster Olney. Online streaming will be available through WatchESPN.

These two teams have met in the World Series five times — 1926, 1928, 1942, 1943, and 1964 — but not in the last 52 years. Both missed the postseason in 2016, the first time neither team was in the playoffs since 2008.

This weekend series is just the fourth time the Cardinals and Yankees have met in interleague play, and the first visit for St. Louis to Yankee Stadium since 2003.

Adam Wainwright gets the call on Sunday night for the Cardinals, looking to erase the memory of a pair of season-opening losses. In his last start, he allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits in just four innings in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Michael Pineda is coming off one of the best starts of his career, striking out 11 in a win on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pineda took a perfect game into the seventh inning and ended up allowing just one run on two hits in 7⅔ innings in the win.

ESPN Deportes will televise the game in Spanish, and the game will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN Radio, with Jon Sciambi and Chris Singleton on the call for the latter.

Cardinals vs. Yankees info

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

Time: 8 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio: ESPN Radio

Online: WatchESPN