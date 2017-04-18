Eric Thames is the best story of the MLB season so far

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

* * *

The Eric Thames you see in Major League Baseball in 2017 is not the same one from 2011 and 2012. Sure, it's the same person, but he's not the same player anymore: that one had power potential but couldn't make enough contact or get on-base often enough for it to matter. This Eric Thames, though? The one who spent the last three seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization, and hit .349/.451/.721 with 124 homers while he was there? That dude is here in MLB now, and he's already terrorizing opposing pitchers.

Expecting Thames to be exactly that guy is disappointing, but he's currently leading the majors in homers with seven after going yard for the fifth game in a row on Monday. He's batting .405/.479/1.000, and yes, that line is going to drop. It's what it's going to drop to that's the fascinating question, though: Thames' bat was impressive in the minors, too, and he just didn't get the opportunities he needed stateside, hence the trip to Korea. He tapped into all that potential there, and the Brewers are the ones who are benefiting, and will presumably continue to benefit.

It was a real risk, too: the Brewers cut the NL home run leader from 2016, Chris Carter, to make room for Thames this offseason. Calling Carter one-dimensional is unfair to him, but next to the potential Thames still had, it's close enough to the truth — and while it's early, the move certainly seems to be working out for Milwaukee. Thames doesn't need to win the MVP for this to be a success for either himself or the Brewers (and their scouting department), but if he can occasionally drop weeks where he looks like one, that's certainly play.